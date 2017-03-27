A smile and arrest welcome asylum seekers to Canada
Chris Hall is the CBC's National Affairs Editor and host of The House on CBC Radio, based in the Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa. He began his reporting career with the Ottawa Citizen, before moving to CBC Radio in 1992, where he worked as a national radio reporter in Toronto, Halifax and St. John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|12 hr
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|12 hr
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|Thu
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Thu
|Peel
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Wed
|good station there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC