A selection of key quotes from Wednesday's release of the 2017 federal budget
A selection of just what was said Wednesday as Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the Liberal government's second federal budget: "As we create the jobs of tomorrow, we will support a culture of lifelong learning and skills training to help workers and their families adapt to the changing demands of our time." - Morneau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|1 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|4 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|15 hr
|Truth
|2
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Tue
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Tue
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC