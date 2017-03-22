A selection of key quotes from Wednes...

A selection of key quotes from Wednesday's release of the 2017 federal budget

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A selection of just what was said Wednesday as Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the Liberal government's second federal budget: "As we create the jobs of tomorrow, we will support a culture of lifelong learning and skills training to help workers and their families adapt to the changing demands of our time." - Morneau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 1 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... 4 hr keep peeps in fea... 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... 15 hr Truth 2
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Tue St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Tue Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Tue Prez of the Rez S... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC