$4 million Canadian gold coin stolen
A Canadian gold coin named "Big Maple Leaf" which bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning from Berlin's Bode Museum. The coin is made out of pure gold, weighs about 100 kilos and has a face value of around $1 million, or 137.5 million baht.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new underground railroad
|Sun
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Sun
|developers rule here
|48
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Mar 24
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Mar 23
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC