$4 million Canadian gold coin stolen

15 hrs ago Bangkok Post

A Canadian gold coin named "Big Maple Leaf" which bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning from Berlin's Bode Museum. The coin is made out of pure gold, weighs about 100 kilos and has a face value of around $1 million, or 137.5 million baht.

