White House says: Media need to cover terrorism more, cites Canadian examples

The White House wants journalists to write more stories about terrorist attacks, which President Donald Trump says are being under-reported. It's a striking change from the last administration which, in an effort to calm anxieties, tended to emphasize how rare terrorist attacks actually are: some media have calculated that more people in the U.S. were accidentally killed by toddlers with guns than Islamist terrorists in 2015.

