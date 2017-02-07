White House says: Media need to cover...

White House says: Media need to cover terrorism more, cites Canadian examples

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The News

The White House wants journalists to write more stories about terrorist attacks, which President Donald Trump says are being under-reported. It's a striking change from the last administration which, in an effort to calm anxieties, tended to emphasize how rare terrorist attacks actually are: some media have calculated that more people in the U.S. were accidentally killed by toddlers with guns than Islamist terrorists in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 11 hr Make Winnipeg Muslim 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 11 hr Make Winnipeg Muslim 2
News The new underground railroad 11 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike... 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
do you need a genuine loan (Feb '13) 13 hr Mr Brain Whittle 34
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC