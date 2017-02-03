What will Trump want from Canada on Nafta? a Us federal document may offer clues
Wondering what the Americans might want from Canada in a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement? Multiple clues might be embedded in a document published by the U.S. government. This list was cited in a policy paper written for the Trump campaign by Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro - both of whom now have senior administration roles.
