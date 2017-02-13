WestJet takes on Air Canada on its home turf by increasing service in Quebec
WestJet is taking on Air Canada on its home turf, pursuing one of the largest expansions in its history in Quebec. The Calgary-based company has announced 105 more flights per week in the province on top of the 140 it has now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|8 min
|swanlake
|38
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|9 hr
|2 much spare time
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|45
|How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|46
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Sat
|BLM
|2
|Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U....
|Sat
|BLM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC