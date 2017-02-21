Wabush 3 mine project a 'significant' boost for Labrador West: IOC
The Iron Ore Company of Canada says its Wabush 3 mine project in Labrador West is going ahead, with a planned investment of C$79 million. It says the new pit to be developed as part of IOC's ongoing operations will extend the life of the existing mine while delivering "significant" benefits to the region.
