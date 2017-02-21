Wabush 3 mine project a 'significant'...

Wabush 3 mine project a 'significant' boost for Labrador West: IOC

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Iron Ore Company of Canada says its Wabush 3 mine project in Labrador West is going ahead, with a planned investment of C$79 million. It says the new pit to be developed as part of IOC's ongoing operations will extend the life of the existing mine while delivering "significant" benefits to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ... 6 hr bare minimum 1
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... 7 hr Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 15 hr Commandant Hard Ass 11
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) 17 hr Gib 8
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Council poised to approve call for public inqui... Wed Obewan Katz 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history Wed Hosanna Deerchild... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC