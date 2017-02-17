Volunteers needed for regional homeless count
The region is gearing up for its homeless count next month and is calling for volunteers - especially in Surrey - to help make it happen. Metro Vancouver conducts a homelessness count every three years to determine the size, demographics and scope of the homeless population.
