Volunteers needed for regional homeless count

The region is gearing up for its homeless count next month and is calling for volunteers - especially in Surrey - to help make it happen. Metro Vancouver conducts a homelessness count every three years to determine the size, demographics and scope of the homeless population.

Canada

