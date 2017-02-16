VIDEO: Building hope for refugees
With cake, cookies and a keyboard-accompanied singing of O Canada, the families crowded the lobby of 13478 Hilton Road to give thanks to New Hope Community Services Society for giving them a fresh start and showing off Canadian generosity. The building's 10 short-term resident families are refugees from around the world - not just the Syrian Civil War that's top of mind.
