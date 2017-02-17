Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuilding, plays down Trump ...
There are 1 comment on the Northern Life story from 15 hrs ago, titled Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuilding, plays down Trump
Canada's auto industry shouldn't be concerned with the protectionist rhetoric coming from the White House, says the head of the union representing auto workers at the so-called Detroit Big Three. Some of that growth comes from the union's recent collective bargaining, which finagled about $1.5 billion total of investment into Canadian operations from Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.
Georgetown, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
