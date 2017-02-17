Unifor head says industry on the cusp...

Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuilding, plays down Trump ...

Northern Life reports that:

Canada's auto industry shouldn't be concerned with the protectionist rhetoric coming from the White House, says the head of the union representing auto workers at the so-called Detroit Big Three. Some of that growth comes from the union's recent collective bargaining, which finagled about $1.5 billion total of investment into Canadian operations from Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

more 2 Mexico eh

Georgetown, Canada

http://www.topix.com/world/north-america/2017...
Canada

