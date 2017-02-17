Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Canada-U.S. border crossings
Two Conservative MPs are calling on the federal government to act to stop the flow of people illegally crossing the United States border into Canada. Michelle Rempel and Tony Clement tweeted on Sunday illegal crossings are unsafe and place a burden on local law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|2 hr
|Joe Cooper Namath
|8
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|2 hr
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|2 hr
|KHANS are EVIL
|8
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|2 hr
|Canadianstayhome
|3
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|2 hr
|Pip
|2
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|2 hr
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|swiftlenders
|15
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC