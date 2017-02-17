Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop i...

Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Canada-U.S. border crossings

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Two Conservative MPs are calling on the federal government to act to stop the flow of people illegally crossing the United States border into Canada. Michelle Rempel and Tony Clement tweeted on Sunday illegal crossings are unsafe and place a burden on local law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 2 hr Joe Cooper Namath 8
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... 2 hr Canadianstayhome 2
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 2 hr KHANS are EVIL 8
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 2 hr Canadianstayhome 3
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 2 hr Pip 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 2 hr Canadianstayhome 2
Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12) 4 hr swiftlenders 15
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC