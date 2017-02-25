TSB investigating after plane leaves runway while landing in Toronto
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident involving an Air Canada flight from Halifax that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night.A safety board spokeswoman says Flight 623 was carrying 118 people and so far no injuries have been reported.
