Trudeau visits territories for first ...

Trudeau visits territories for first time since 2015 election campaign

There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 4 hrs ago, titled Trudeau visits territories for first time since 2015 election campaign. In it, Western Star reports that:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the territories today and Friday for the first time since the 2015 election campaign and since the abrupt resignation of his former Liberal cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo, now an independent MP for Nunavut. Trudeau will begin his northern trip by meeting with representatives from Canada's national Inuit organization in Iqaluit today, moving ahead with a process announced late last year that brings government officials and indigenous leaders to the same table.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
its yer tax cash

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 43 min Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 51 min Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 1 hr william 3
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 12 hr Aponi 13
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 22 hr others-say 1
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) Wed BMCTHEPHE 385
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC