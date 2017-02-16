Trudeau tries to calm Trump fears in ...

Trudeau tries to calm Trump fears in Europe, which sees Canada as bridge to U.S.

Cape Breton Post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his much-anticipated address to the European Parliament later today, where he will argue for free trade in the face of an increasingly hostile, populist opposition that includes the Donald Trump administration. The prime minister's pro-trade, anti-protectionist message to the European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France will come one day after they voted to ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal.

Canada

