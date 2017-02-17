Trudeau sends letter apologizing for ...

Trudeau sends letter apologizing for responding in French to English questions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

The Prime Minister has promised to answer questions from the public in the language they are asked, after receiving a slew of complaints from angry citizens who felt he recently violated the country's bilingualism policy. On a stop in Sherbrooke, Que., during his January cross-country tour, Trudeau insisted on speaking only in French, even in response to questions asked in English from the province's anglophone minority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 2 hr Wildchild 5
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 4 hr Drug-cases-collapse 90
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... 4 hr Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... 4 hr Drink 1
Any good tires in Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group f... 8 hr hughrosa 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 14 hr chugs are still pos 6
HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM ! 16 hr highway391north - MB 3
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC