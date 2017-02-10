Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs hav...

Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt with unpopular U.S. presidents

There are 1 comment on the Chilliwack Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt with unpopular U.S. presidents. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

Canada's prime minister has to go see the U.S. president, and he's not especially thrilled. The president is deeply unpopular in Canada - and elsewhere, since campaigning on protectionism and tariffs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Flash

Pickering, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/cana...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau booed in NWT 1 hr Flash 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... 1 hr Flash 1
News Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb... 1 hr Flash 1
News Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ... 3 hr KHANS IN Lake St ... 2
News Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ... 19 hr Hot 1
Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12) Fri willie 343
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC