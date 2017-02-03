Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spo...

Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have quipped that Salmon Arm is his favourite spot in Canada, but the city's mayor wants to make it so. During his recent tour of Canada, Trudeau was taking questions from students at a school in Winnipeg when he was met with a cheeky query about Pierre Trudeau raising his middle finger at Western Canada.

