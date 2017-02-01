Treat media providers equally, but don't pass on costs, Canadians tell Joly
There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Treat media providers equally, but don't pass on costs, Canadians tell Joly.
Canadians want all media service providers treated equally, and content producers want a stable tax credit regime, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday as she spelled out the themes she latched onto from recent cross-country consultations on Canada's media and cultural landscape. However, Canadians don't want to see any new costs borne by media companies passed on to them through their utility bills, she told a cultural industry symposium.
