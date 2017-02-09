Tough slogging expected across Atlant...

Tough slogging expected across Atlantic Canada in wake of major storm

9 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Travelling around much of Atlantic Canada will be a challenge Friday due to a fast-moving and powerful winter storm that blew in from the United States on Thursday night. Environment Canada had issued multiple snow and wind warnings, saying many areas of Nova Scotia were likely to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow accompanied by wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Canada

