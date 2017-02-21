The Populism Project: could the Conse...

The Populism Project: could the Conservative establishment be at risk?

There was a panel devoted exclusively to the topic of whether Trumpism could be exported to Canada, and more than one other session made mention of the Trump effect. It's clear that conservatives at the Manning Centre conference were thinking about the political ramifications of the seismic political shift in the U.S. in recent months.

