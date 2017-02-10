Tax credit offered for volunteer sear...

Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, firefighters

There are 1 comment on the The Free Press story from 16 hrs ago, titled Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, firefighters. In it, The Free Press reports that:

The BC Liberal government is adding a provincial tax credit to its pre-election budget for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue members, worth up to $150 a year. Volunteers who put in 200 hours a year for search and rescue, firefighting or both would be eligible for the tax credit, starting this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Flash

Pickering, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton/T7AIR3AQ...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 5 hr BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... 5 hr BLM 1
News Trudeau booed in NWT 13 hr Flash 1
News Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt wi... 13 hr Flash 1
News Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb... 13 hr Flash 1
News Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ... 15 hr KHANS IN Lake St ... 2
News Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ... Fri Hot 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC