Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, firefighters

The BC Liberal government is adding a provincial tax credit to its pre-election budget for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue members, worth up to $150 a year. Volunteers who put in 200 hours a year for search and rescue, firefighting or both would be eligible for the tax credit, starting this year.

