Syrian student, embraced by Canada, o...

Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.S. after Trump order halted

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

President Donald Trump points as he walks offstage after speaking to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. Canada became a brief beacon of hope for Alaa Alsabeh of Syria after his plan to study engineering in Michigan was shattered by Donald Trump's executive order banning nationals from seven countries, including his.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ... 5 hr Erring Selby Inde... 1
News Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ... 15 hr Hot 1
Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12) Fri willie 343
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
News Brace yourself Toronto: Snow could make for a m... Fri messy 1
News Updated: Fire inside industrial size roasting o... Fri Cook 1
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... Thu skinny 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC