Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Quebec through US-Canada border
A couple, their-3 year-old child and a man were taken to a detention center in Quebec, where their situation was to be evaluated.
WATCH ABOVE: Three adults and a child from Syria crossed the US border to seek asylum in Canada Saturday. A couple, their-3 year-old child and a man were taken to a detention center in Quebec, where their situation was to be evaluated.
Whitby, Canada
#1 16 hrs ago
What you mean Trudeau and all his liberal supporters were not there to welcome the ILLEGALS. OH ,my must be the snowstorm ...LOL. Just the beginning !
Toronto, Canada
#2 10 hrs ago
