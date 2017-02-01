Sunrise visitors overload Maui peak, ...

Sunrise visitors overload Maui peak, leading to restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Well before dawn each morning, throngs of tourists from around the world make their way to Maui's tallest peak, a dormant volcano, to see what Mark Twain called the "sublimest spectacle" he ever witnessed. They drive up a long, winding road through the clouds to an otherworldly, lava-rock landscape at 10,000 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Sykes is a PEDOPHILE 59 min Kevin Lee 1
CANADIANS REGULATED/Restricted 8 hr Scrooged 1
the truth denied 8 hr White Genocide 1
Pedophile CULT Wiebo Ludwig Country - Hythe, Ab 8 hr White Genocide 1
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties 8 hr White Genocide 1
News Truth and Reconciliation forum set for Feb. 13 ... 13 hr no reconciliatio... 1
News Oakville Community Foundation holds community d... 13 hr no debates no truths 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC