Sunrise Records to move into 70 closing HMV locations across Canada

Sunrise Records is placing a major bet on Canadian music sales with plans to move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada. Sunrise's expansion gives the company a quick foothold in the Canadian music scene just as the industry's largest retailer closes shop.

