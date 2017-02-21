Study to look at better cancer treatm...

Study to look at better cancer treatments: 'A longer life, and hopefully a cure'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A New Brunswick led team has been awarded $5 million from the Terry Fox Research Institute to find better treatments for people with an incurable form of cancer known as multiple myeloma. "We want to give them a longer life, and hopefully one day, a cure," said Dr. Victor Ling, president of the institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) 2 hr Gib 8
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 17 hr tomin cali 13
News Council poised to approve call for public inqui... 18 hr Obewan Katz 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 18 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 8
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Tue wheres the beef 1
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Tue wheres the beef 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Tue need 2 flush some 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC