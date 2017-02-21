Study to look at better cancer treatments: 'A longer life, and hopefully a cure'
A New Brunswick led team has been awarded $5 million from the Terry Fox Research Institute to find better treatments for people with an incurable form of cancer known as multiple myeloma. "We want to give them a longer life, and hopefully one day, a cure," said Dr. Victor Ling, president of the institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Gib
|8
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|17 hr
|tomin cali
|13
|Council poised to approve call for public inqui...
|18 hr
|Obewan Katz
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|18 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|8
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC