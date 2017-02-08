Study finds sex work can be an occupational choice for some in industry
Some sex workers are choosing the industry because it can be more lucrative and rewarding than low-paying service industry jobs, says a recent study by a researcher at the University of Victoria. Prof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|1 hr
|norn dunont
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Hugh Jass - Conse...
|3
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Al Zheimer - Cons...
|4
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|5 hr
|william
|3
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|6 hr
|its yer tax cash
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|16 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC