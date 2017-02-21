Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. ...

Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Push for Trump Deal

There are 1 comment on the Bloomberg story from 2 hrs ago, titled Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Push for Trump Deal. In it, Bloomberg reports that:

Exports of one of the few dairy products that Canadians buy from Americans, known as ultrafiltered milk, will soon be wiped out, causing tens of millions in losses to some U.S. companies. Blame Canada.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Drink

Toronto, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/toronto-on-etob...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 2 min spud 4
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 1 hr Drug-cases-collapse 90
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... 1 hr Drink 1
Any good tires in Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group f... 5 hr hughrosa 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 12 hr chugs are still pos 6
HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM ! 13 hr highway391north - MB 3
Manitoba Hydro Project to strengthen reliabilit... 13 hr HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC