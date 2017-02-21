Should GDC Move to Canada?
Is a nation under Trump, that makes it increasingly difficult for Muslims to enter, the right location to hold a game developer conference? That seems like defiant political posturing, but GDC simply wasn't in my travel plans for 2017. If it had been, I'd no doubt rethink my passage given the present climate in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GamesIndustry.biz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM !
|2 hr
|No Wynne situation
|4
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|3 hr
|Mac
|1
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|5 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Drug-cases-collapse
|90
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|12 hr
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|12 hr
|Drink
|1
|Any good tires in Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group f...
|16 hr
|hughrosa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC