Should GDC Move to Canada?

Is a nation under Trump, that makes it increasingly difficult for Muslims to enter, the right location to hold a game developer conference? That seems like defiant political posturing, but GDC simply wasn't in my travel plans for 2017. If it had been, I'd no doubt rethink my passage given the present climate in the United States.

Chicago, IL

