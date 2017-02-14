Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
But a panel of four high-profile businessmen asked by the Surrey Board of Trade to forecast how the Trump presidency would affect the business community in Canada agreed there will be a lot of uncertainty about cross-border commerce over the next several months. "But there is opportunity in uncertainty," said Chris Jacobs, managing partner of Opportunity Northwest, a Bellingham-based company which assists Canadian companies to relocate to or expand into the United States.
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|santro
|46
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|Guthrie
|14
|Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|oversight
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|15 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|20 hr
|global warming is...
|43
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|Mon
|2 much spare time
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
