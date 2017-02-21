Sentencing hearing underway for man c...

Sentencing hearing underway for man charged in fatal North Vancouver kidnapping

The 23-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after an alleged kidnapping turned deadly in North Vancouver. Twenty-two-year-old Sun was found dead in a car in Lynn Valley in the early morning hours of September 29. Zhang, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body, and kidnapping, has instead pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter, unlawful confinement and extortion.

