Second never good enough as Paralympian Michelle Stilwell retires

A second place finish at the Paralympic Games marks a super human effort for most people, but winning a silver in London wasn't good enough for Michelle Stilwell. Stilwell, one of the world's most decorated Paralympic athletes and the first Canadian Paralympian to win gold in two different sports, announced her retirement Thursday night after a stellar athletic career, winning seven Paralympic medals, including six golds, and numerous world championship titles.

Canada

