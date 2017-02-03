Saskatchewan premier concerned about ...

Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Energy's latest oil spill

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 16 hrs ago, titled Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Energy's latest oil spill.

Premier Brad Wall says two recent oil spills in Saskatchewan are unfortunate, but the response by the company involved has been promising. Wall was responding to a 5,000-litre crude oil spill earlier this week at a Tundra Energy terminal 270 kilometres southeast of Regina.

no Wynne situation eh

Pickering, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/toparts/wall-stree...
