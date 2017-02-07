Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to escape Donald Trump's USA
There are 2 comments on the GlobalNews story from 7 hrs ago, titled Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to escape Donald Trump's USA. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
Refugees in the United States fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential campaign are flocking to Canada in growing numbers. Manitoba's Welcome Place refugee agency helped 91 claimants between Nov. 1 and Jan. 25 - more than the agency normally sees in a year.
#1 4 hrs ago
Manitoba community seeing influx of unauthorized border-crossers
Read the original story w/Photo
9 min ago | SooToday
EMERSON, Man.- A small community on the border between Manitoba and North Dakota wants federal help for an influx of people seeking asylum.
https://www.sootoday.com/national-news/manito...
#2 4 hrs ago
Pee Wee Trudeau should personally be doing a meet and greet at the border.
