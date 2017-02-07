Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to...

Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to escape Donald Trump's USA

There are 2 comments on the GlobalNews story from 7 hrs ago, titled Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to escape Donald Trump's USA.

Refugees in the United States fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential campaign are flocking to Canada in growing numbers. Manitoba's Welcome Place refugee agency helped 91 claimants between Nov. 1 and Jan. 25 - more than the agency normally sees in a year.

stand on guard 4 thee eh

Pickering, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
Manitoba community seeing influx of unauthorized border-crossers

9 min ago | SooToday

EMERSON, Man.- A small community on the border between Manitoba and North Dakota wants federal help for an influx of people seeking asylum.

Make Winnipeg Muslim

Trumbull, CT

#2 4 hrs ago
Pee Wee Trudeau should personally be doing a meet and greet at the border.
Canada

