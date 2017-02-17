RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White R...

RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer

Nearly six years after the former administration manager of the White Rock RCMP was banned from the premises of the Pacific Avenue detachment for alleged breaches of procedure, policy and security, B.C.'s top cop has apologized. In a statement couriered to Peace Arch News Tuesday, E Division Deputy Cmsr.

will need Counselling

Georgetown, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
Canada

