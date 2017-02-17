There are on the The Now Newspaper story from 7 hrs ago, titled RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

Nearly six years after the former administration manager of the White Rock RCMP was banned from the premises of the Pacific Avenue detachment for alleged breaches of procedure, policy and security, B.C.'s top cop has apologized. In a statement couriered to Peace Arch News Tuesday, E Division Deputy Cmsr.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.