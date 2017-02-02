Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem

Mohamed Labidi, vice-president of the Islamic cultural centre, is comforted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, left, and Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, during a news conference about the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Monday, January 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot It's a question I get often.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.