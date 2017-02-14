Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to raise border - tensions' with U.S.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he will soon talk face-to-face with his U.S. counterpart about the difficulties some Canadians are experiencing at the border. Goodale said Tuesday he will have a chance in coming weeks - no date has been set - to discuss any border "issues or tensions" with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Guthrie
|14
|Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|oversight
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|9 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|14 hr
|global warming is...
|43
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|Mon
|2 much spare time
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|45
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC