Politicians must ease populist pressure or risk blow out: Manning
Canadian conservatives are gathering for an annual confab in Ottawa as the federal Conservative party inches ever closer to selecting a new leader. Today is the deadline to register for the leadership contest and, barring any last-minute entrants, there are 14 contenders for the job - all of whom will be eager to sway grassroots party members among the delegates at the Manning Conference.
