PayPal freezes Canadian media group's account over story about Syrian family
A community newspaper's payment to enter a feel-good story about a family of Syrian refugees in an awards competition prompted PayPal to freeze the account of a national media organization as a suspicious transaction, The Canadian Press has learned. "It's quite scary about how insidious the security agenda has become," said John Hinds, CEO of News Media Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|willie
|343
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Brace yourself Toronto: Snow could make for a m...
|15 hr
|messy
|1
|Updated: Fire inside industrial size roasting o...
|15 hr
|Cook
|1
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|22 hr
|skinny
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|22 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Free ISMAILI DATE SITE | ISMAILI SPARK WEBSITE ...
|Thu
|joshi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC