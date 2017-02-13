Parts of Atlantic Canada shutting dow...

Parts of Atlantic Canada shutting down as blizzard slowly moves across region

11 hrs ago Read more: The News

Atlantic Canada was being blasted by a powerful winter storm Monday that cancelled flights and shuttered everything from schools and municipal offices to businesses and hospital services throughout the region. In Nova Scotia, Environment Canada meteorologist Tracey Talbot said winds were gusting to 110 kilometres per hour in Osborne Head, just outside of Halifax, and up to 20 centimetres of snow had already fallen with the storm not expected to move out until Tuesday.

Canada

