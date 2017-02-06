Panel looking at future of the NEB he...

Panel looking at future of the NEB heading to a skeptical Vancouver

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A cross-country tour of the panel looking into the future of the National Energy Board heads to Vancouver this week, where many expressed dismay at the workings of the regulator following its approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion last year. The five-member panel tasked with making recommendations on modernizing the NEB are looking to hear about potential changes to its structure, mandate and role that have been left largely unchanged since it was created in 1959.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 54 min Donald duck Von T... 7
News U of T extends application deadline for student... 12 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Nexus cards revoked from all Canadian permanent... 12 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 12 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 13 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 13 hr Cadaverously old ... 8
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) 15 hr Keepin it Real eh 23
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC