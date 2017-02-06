Panel looking at future of the NEB heading to a skeptical Vancouver
A cross-country tour of the panel looking into the future of the National Energy Board heads to Vancouver this week, where many expressed dismay at the workings of the regulator following its approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion last year. The five-member panel tasked with making recommendations on modernizing the NEB are looking to hear about potential changes to its structure, mandate and role that have been left largely unchanged since it was created in 1959.
