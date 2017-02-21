P.E.I. politicians seek to end any de...

P.E.I. politicians seek to end any debate over where Confederation began

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Two of Canada's friendliest provinces are in a polite tug of war over which can claim bragging rights as the catalyst of Confederation. Two Prince Edward Island federal politicians - MP Wayne Easter and Senator Diane Griffin - have each introduced bills intended to have Charlottetown recognized as the birthplace of Confederation.

