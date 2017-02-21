Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for Atlantic Canada following EU trade deal
Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says that no compensation is on offer to Atlantic Canada. Instead, an innovation fund will help the fisheries sector compete as Canada's free trade deal with the European Union forces an end to local processing requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|49 min
|tomin cali
|12
|Council poised to approve call for public inqui...
|52 min
|Obewan Katz
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|1 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|8
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|13 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|13 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|13 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|13 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC