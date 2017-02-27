OPINION: Build Energy East to avoid Canada's Keystone XL trap
A yard in Gascoyne, N.D., houses hundreds of kilometres of pipes that were supposed to go into the Keystone XL pipeline. About half is exported, but only 40 per cent of those exports, or about 0.44 million bbl/d, go to the U.S., according to U.S. energy consultancy RBN Energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|3 hr
|Lisa Wraithe - TORY
|2
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|8 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|7
|Halton police services board to review sexual a...
|21 hr
|did u know
|1
|Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|Mon
|lop
|97
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a...
|Sun
|Where do Royaliti...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC