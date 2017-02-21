Oil will help Alberta's economy lead Canada in 2017. But that won't translate into more jobs
Rebounding oil prices will help make Alberta the fastest-growing economy in Canada, the Conference Board of Canada said in a report released today. The province's real GDP is forecast to expand by 2.8 per cent this year, topping robust growth across most of Canada.
