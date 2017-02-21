Oil will help Alberta's economy lead ...

Oil will help Alberta's economy lead Canada in 2017. But that won't translate into more jobs

Rebounding oil prices will help make Alberta the fastest-growing economy in Canada, the Conference Board of Canada said in a report released today. The province's real GDP is forecast to expand by 2.8 per cent this year, topping robust growth across most of Canada.

