Nova Scotia population up slightly, growth concentrated in Halifax, South Shore
Statistics Canada has released census figures for 2016 and they show Nova Scotia has a slightly larger population than 2011. According to the data released Feb. 8 , the population of the province is now 923,598 - an increase of 0.2 per cent over the 2011 census numbers.
