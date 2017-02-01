Nickelback returns with new single 'F...

Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Machine,' summer tour

There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Machine,' summer tour. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Nickelback, fronted by Chad Kroeger, has returned to the studio to work on a new album. The Alberta rockers released the first new single on Tuesday - also titled " Feed the Machine " - and plans for an extensive run of summer concerts that stop in seven Canadian cities.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
cant Wynne

Toronto, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 2 hr oh good 7
Rebel Media/Canada 4 hr where they belong 2
Dirty Eric Jolliffe of YRP= Sexual Predator (Apr '12) 9 hr COP WATCH 3
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... 9 hr Stop Statism 3
News Policy quotes from Conservative leadership cand... 12 hr put him on same bus 1
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) 14 hr TREB 4
News Islamophobia on rise in Canada, Muslim leader t... 15 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC