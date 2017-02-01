Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Machine,' summer tour
There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Machine,' summer tour.
Nickelback, fronted by Chad Kroeger, has returned to the studio to work on a new album. The Alberta rockers released the first new single on Tuesday - also titled " Feed the Machine " - and plans for an extensive run of summer concerts that stop in seven Canadian cities.
Toronto, Canada
#1 4 hrs ago
