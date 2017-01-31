Newfoundland and Labrador nominated for 27 ECMAs
Musicians, industry professionals and businesses from Newfoundland and Labrador have snagged more than two-dozen nominations for this year's East Coast Music Awards. The East Coast Music Association announced the nominees today.
