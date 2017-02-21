NDP leadership race expands with Charlie Angus entering the fold

Ontario MP Charlie Angus officially entered the NDP leadership race Sunday - a competition that's expected to start heating up soon with a debate scheduled for next month in Ottawa. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Angus said the New Democrat race will be about renewing the NDP - a party that is struggling to rebuild after being reduced to third-party status in a devastating election loss in 2015.

