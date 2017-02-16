Mount Royal University pilots killed ...

Mount Royal University pilots killed in plane crash near Calgary...

The two Mount Royal University aviation instructors killed in a plane crash west of Calgary Monday night have been identified as Jeff Bird and Reynold "Reyn" Johnson by the school. "Jeff Bird was an experienced pilot who joined Mount Royal University as a class 3 flight instructor for Mount Royal's aviation program," president David Docherty said Tuesday afternoon, adding Bird had 1,800 hours of flying experience.

